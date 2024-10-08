Boy, 15, injured in collision – Bath

We’re appealing for help to trace the driver of a car involved in a collision in which a 15-year-old boy suffered a head injury.

It happened at about 9.15pm on Friday 4 October at the junction of Newbridge Road and the A431 Newbridge Hill in Bath.

The driver – a middle-aged white man in a red car – had been turning out of Newbridge Hill as the boy was crossing the road. He stopped and offered the boy a lift but the boy refused and walked home.

The teenager went to hospital after telling family what happened and was found to have suffered a fractured skull. Thankfully he is now recovering at home.

The collision was reported by the family in the early hours of Saturday 5 October.

We’d ask the driver to come forward, and would like to hear from anyone who saw what happened or has dashcam footage or information which could help.