Boy, 15, injured in collision – Bath
We’re appealing for help to trace the driver of a car involved in a collision in which a 15-year-old boy suffered a head injury.
It happened at about 9.15pm on Friday 4 October at the junction of Newbridge Road and the A431 Newbridge Hill in Bath.
The driver – a middle-aged white man in a red car – had been turning out of Newbridge Hill as the boy was crossing the road. He stopped and offered the boy a lift but the boy refused and walked home.
The teenager went to hospital after telling family what happened and was found to have suffered a fractured skull. Thankfully he is now recovering at home.
The collision was reported by the family in the early hours of Saturday 5 October.
We’d ask the driver to come forward, and would like to hear from anyone who saw what happened or has dashcam footage or information which could help.
If you can help, please call 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5224262488, or complete our online appeals form.
You can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their Anonymous Online Form.
No personal details are taken, information cannot be traced or recorded and you will not go to court or have to speak to police when contacting Crimestoppers.