Bristol drug dealer handed prison sentence

A Bristol drug dealer has been jailed for more than three years after admitting to supplying crack cocaine.

Zhakhiah Fanty, of Landseer Avenue in Lockleaze, was arrested in February as part of an investigation into drug dealing in the Redcliffe area of the city and found with a quantity of crack cocaine, mobile phones, cash and a machete.

At Bristol Crown Court on Thursday (3 October) the 20-year-old was sentenced to two years and 10 months in prison for being concerned in the supply of crack cocaine and a further five months for possession of a bladed article with the sentences to run consecutively.

The court heard Fanty had chosen to “embrace the world of drug dealing” and described his possession of the machete as “having a weapon that is every parent’s nightmare on the streets”.

The investigation was led by Operation Remedy, a team of officers dedicated to drug and knife crime.