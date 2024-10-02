CCTV appeal after laptop stolen in Bristol
CCTV footage has today been released as part of our investigation into the theft of a laptop from a Bristol hotel last month.
Shortly before 11am on Friday 6 September, a man entered a function room at the Harbour Hotel in Bristol city centre, while it was being used to host a charity event, and taken the laptop.
Officers investigating the incident are keen to speak to the man captured in the CCTV footage in connection with the incident.
He is described as being of Middle Eastern appearance and approximately 6ft tall. He was wearing white trainers, black jeans, a black cap and a pale-coloured jacket over the top of a black t-shirt.
