CCTV appeal after unprovoked assault

We’re releasing CCTV images of someone officers investigating an unprovoked assault in Bristol city centre wish to speak to.

The man pictured is white, tall, of average build, with dark facial hair and short, dark hair. He is shown wearing a grey hoodie and grey trousers with a white T-shirt underneath.

We believe this man may have information about an assault in Lewins Mead, Bristol, which happened on Sunday 21 April at around 4.15am.

Three people were punched in an unprovoked attack, requiring hospital treatment. The unknown offender has then travelled along Union Street, in the direction of Castle Park.

Officers are also interested in speaking to a man and a woman (pictured below) who they believe may have witnessed the assault.