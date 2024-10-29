CCTV released after motorbike theft near Taunton

We are appealing for the public’s help to identify a man officers wish to speak to in connection with a theft.

We believe the man pictured may have information which will aid our enquiries into an incident which happened near Taunton on Friday 18 October.

He is described as being of slim build, with dark hair, beard and a moustache. He is shown wearing a hat, glasses, sliders, a zip-up jackets and trousers.

Sometime between 1.20-2.20am, three unknown men stole two motorcycles and an e-bike from a garage in Trull.

If you recognise the person pictured, please call us on 101 and quote reference 5224274646.