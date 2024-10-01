Did you witness M5 collision between van and car?

We are appealing for witnesses or motorists with dashcam to help us investigate a collision on the M5.

A white Ford Luton van and a white BMW saloon collided on the M5 northbound carriageway.

The BMW sustained damage during the incident that happened north of the Taunton Deane services at about 9.30am on Thursday 22 August.

We have spoken with both drivers but wish to hear from any witnesses who have not yet come forward.

If you can help, please contact us online or on 101 and quoting reference number 5224221448.