Disrupting exploitation: the role of public awareness in protecting vulnerable women

In mid-September, a dedicated team of police officers and staff carried out “Op Breakthrough,” an operation to safeguard women who are being exploited or forced into off-street sex work in Bristol. This initiative, which occurs monthly, highlights the urgent need for public awareness in identifying signs of exploitation, particularly when it often goes unnoticed.

Exploitation is not confined to specific areas; it can happen anywhere—from luxury city centre apartments to the quieter streets of Clifton, criminals operate a network of exploitation in plain sight, and yet, for many victims it remains a hidden harm. Public recognition of this reality is crucial, as each piece of information can be vital in disrupting these offenders and protecting vulnerable women.

Collaboration between police and community is essential in tackling high-end, organised criminal networks. These groups frequently move their victims between temporary venues, making it challenging to trace and disrupt. Therefore, public vigilance is key. If you notice unusual activities or have concerns about someone’s wellbeing, reporting those observations can be a critical step in safeguarding individuals who may be at risk.

During the recent operation, officers engaged with women who exhibited signs of exploitation, such as limited communication skills and unfamiliarity with their surroundings. During one encounter, they met a woman who was new to the area, unable to speak any English and had no identification or financial resources. Through using a translator, they managed to speak to the woman and significant concerns about her situation were raised. After assessing the risks, officers made the difficult decision to take her into custody for immigration-related issues, hoping this would create a further opportunity for her to seek help.

PC Tessa Swan, leading the operation, emphasized: “This work is about safeguarding women, giving them the option to come away of their own free will and be protected.” She added, “We are really concerned about her—she has no ID, and the property is linked to other reports. The best way to safeguard her is by arresting her for immigration offences, giving her another chance to speak to someone away from the property.”

Another young woman who was living in a luxury city centre apartment received multiple, persistent phone calls from her ‘boyfriend’ during the officers’ visit. Although we do not know if this was the case in this instance, often referencing a ‘boyfriend’ can indicate a recruitment method where a man establishes an intimate relationship with the woman before exploiting them into prostitution.

The information gathered during these visits is instrumental in piecing together patterns of exploitation and revealing broader networks. However, many women in these situations face immense barriers to disclosing their circumstances, often due to fear of repercussions. This is where public awareness becomes invaluable.

Recognising indicators of exploitation can empower the public to report suspicions to the police or organisations dedicated to tackling trafficking and exploitation. Although immediate action may not always be visible, every report contributes to a larger intelligence picture, enabling law enforcement to take necessary steps in safeguarding those in need.

In collaboration with organisations like Unseen and Beloved, police efforts are strengthened by providing confidential support to individuals identified during operations. This partnership ensures that women are not only safeguarded during encounters but also have access to ongoing support as they navigate their situations.

The rise of “pop-up” brothels complicates efforts to address exploitation. These operations can shift locations frequently, evading detection while masquerading as legitimate businesses or rental properties. Public awareness and reporting are crucial in this context; your observations could help dismantle these operations and protect vulnerable individuals.

In 2023, there were over 800 referrals related to sexual exploitation in England, with the majority involving women. Sexual exploitation is a highly gendered crisis: the people exploited are overwhelmingly women and many men who pay for sex may unknowingly be contributing to trafficking networks, committing offences even if the woman appears to consent.

If you suspect someone may be a victim of trafficking or exploitation, please report your concerns. You can contact the police online or by calling 101, or reach out to the Modern Slavery & Exploitation Helpline at 0800 0121 700. You can also report anonymously through Crimestoppers at 0800 555 111.

How to spot the signs of exploitation:

Appearing disorientated or unfamiliar with their surroundings

Lacking personal documents or control over communication devices

Wearing limited, sexualised clothing

Concerning relationships, e.g. a young adult or teenager with an older partner

Showing signs of physical abuse

Having restricted or limited language skills

Appearing frightened, withdrawn or confused

Bookings are taken by, or payments made to, third parties

Appearing under the influence of drugs

Appearing to be closely controlled by someone else

Signs of trafficking:

Victims may be taken to clients’ homes for outcalls, typically driven and picked up by the exploiter at night, sometimes using taxis/Ubers.

High public transport use is common, with exploiters often arranging drop-offs or pick-ups and sending them tickets for bus or train journeys. Victims may appear anxious or unfamiliar with their destination or the person who is accompanying them may speak on their behalf.

Are they always dropped off and collected from appointments?

Signs a property is being used for exploitation or criminality:

Do male visitors call day and night and only stay for a short amount of time?

A number of female foreign nationals living at the same address or addresses being overcrowded or having a regular turnover of women living there

Are the letterboxes or doors sealed from the inside?

Some business premises are exploiting their female workers behind the facade of a legitimate business, does it look like people are living at the workplace? Are there often people entering and leaving at unusual times?