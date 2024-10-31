Flat boarded up over ASB – Yeovil

A court has ordered a flat in Yeovil to be closed for three months due to anti-social behaviour (ASB).

Yeovil Magistrates’ Court granted a full closure order of the property on Eastland Road in a hearing last month.

Our ASB team made the application with support from colleagues in Yeovil neighbourhood policing team and the local community.

The court heard that the flat was linked to class A drug dealing and use, resulting in drug debris being found in communal areas and disturbance from non-stop visitors.

There were reports of damage and of loud arguments, swearing, shouting and assaults within the property.

Other residents found the occupants and their visitors intimidating, and officers were often called to disturbances.

This drug-driven behaviour has been a trial for those living and working nearby. The ASB team is glad of their support in reporting incidents and enabling us to take this action.

The team always tries to encourage those involved in such ASB to take up the support that’s available before resorting to such a significant step.

The closure order was granted on 25 September and runs for three months. Anyone who enters the property or its grounds during that time is committing a criminal offence and can be arrested.

We’ll be carrying out reassurance patrols. If you see someone trying to gain access to the property, please call 999.