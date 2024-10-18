Three arrests in phone theft investigation

Three people were arrested on Thursday afternoon, 17 October, by officers investigating thefts of mobile phones from pedestrians in Bristol by the riders of an electric motorbike.

A teenage boy, a woman in her teens and a man in his 20s were all arrested on suspicion of robbery. The woman and the boy have since been released on bail while the man has been released under investigation.

Our enquiries continue into more than 20 similar reports this month of two people on an electric motorbike targeting pedestrians waiting at bus stops or crossing points, with the pillion passenger taking the phones. They’re described as wearing black clothing and with their faces covered.

Most of those targeted have been aged in their teens or 20s, but there have been older victims as well.

Incidents have happened in areas including Colston Avenue, The Horsefair, Park Street, Prince Street, Redcliff Hill, Rupert Street, St Augustine’s Parade, Union Street and Whiteladies Road.

We’re carrying out targeted uniformed patrols of the area and working with Bristol City Council’s CCTV team. As part of the activity yesterday, an electric motorbike – unconnected with the thefts – was stopped and seized after being spotted being ridden illegally in St Thomas Street.

If you’ve witnessed any of these phone snatching incidents, or have any dashcam or other footage, we’d like to hear from you.

There are some things you can choose to do to deter phone thieves:

Keep your phone out of sight in a pocket or bag when it’s not in use

Use its security features to set up a PIN and a strong password/passcode

Activate or install a tracking app

Turn off message previews so reset or log-in codes can’t be seen when your phone is locked

Back up regularly and keep a note of important information and numbers, including the IMEI, which you can find by typing *#06#.

Advice on settings and security hints and tips can be found on manufacturers’ websites: Help pages for iPhones and Help pages for Android phones