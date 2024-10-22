Two men appear in court on drug supply charges

Two men have appeared in court after being charged with drug supply offences.

Ahmed Abdi Jama, 21, of Henbury, and Ismail Jama, 23, of no fixed address, appeared at Bristol Magistrates’ Court on Monday after being charged the day before.

Ahmed Abdi Jama has been charged with:

Possession of crack cocaine with intent to supply

Possession of heroin with intent to supply

Possession of criminal property (cash)

Being concerned in the supply of crack cocaine (between September 8 and October 18)

Being concerned in the supply of heroin (between September 8 and October 18)

Two counts of breaching a Slavery and Trafficking Risk Order

Ismail Jama has been charged with:

Being concerned in the supply of crack cocaine (between September 8 and October 18)

Being concerned in the supply of heroin (between September 8 and October 18)

Possession of criminal property (cash)

They were both remanded in custody to next appear before Bristol Crown Court on Monday 25 November.