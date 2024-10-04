Two men charged with drugs and weapons offences

Two men have been charged with drug offences after a vehicle stop in Bristol this week, in which a firearm was seized.

Officers stopped a black BMW in Bond Street at about 4.30pm on Wednesday 2 October.

Two men, David Meti and Sepehr Yousefali, were charged last night in connection with the incident.

Meti, 22 of Southgate, London, was charged with two counts each of possession with intent to supply class A and class B drugs, possession of a bladed article in a public place and using a motor vehicle without third-party insurance.

Yousefali, 21 of no fixed address, was charged with possession of a firearm offences, possession of a bladed article in a public place, plus the same four drug offences as Meti.

Both men were remanded in custody and are due to appear before Bristol Magistrates’ Court today (Friday 4 October).