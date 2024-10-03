Two people charged with attempted murder after man injured in Bristol

A man and a woman have been charged in connection with an incident in Bristol in which a man was seriously assaulted.

Mark Grinnall, of no fixed address, and Katrina Henson, of Bishopsworth, have been charged with attempted murder and possession of a bladed article in a public place.

The charge relates to an incident at a property in Jamaica Street on Friday 27 September in which a man in his 40s suffered a stab wound, for which he needed hospital treatment. He was discharged from hospital earlier this week.

Grinnall, 51, and Henson, 47, were remanded in custody after being charged. Both are due to appear at Bristol Magistrates’ Court today (Thursday 3 October).