Victims Share Impact of Disclosing Historic Child Sexual Abuse

This week, we are supporting a new national campaign that focuses on encouraging victims and survivors of child sexual abuse and exploitation to reach out for support.

‘When You Are Ready’ has been launched by the national Child Sexual Exploitation Taskforce and has been fully informed by those with lived experience to make victims and survivors feel seen and heard, and empowered to tell someone, if they are ready to do so.

JavaScript must be enabled to show this video.

In support of this campaign, we are sharing the story of two survivors, Kevin and Liz. Liz has previously bravely spoken out about her experience of sexual assault when she was a child, after reporting it to the police in 2020, some 50 years after the abuse she suffered at the hands of her brother. Liz said: “I waited 50 years to tell my story as I didn’t think anyone would care about what happened. That clearly isn’t true and I only wish I’d reported it sooner.”

However, for Kevin, this was his very first time publicly speaking out about the sexual abuse he experienced as a child. Kevin was sexually abused at the age of 7 when his parents brought a lodger into their family home. For years, he lived in fear of speaking out, ashamed of how it might make his family feel. In 2017, at the age of 57, he finally reported it to Avon and Somerset Police after seeking support from Survivor’s UK and an Independent Sexual Violence Advisor (ISVA).

In this powerful video, Liz speaks to Kevin about his experience of reporting his abuse and asks why he has chosen now to speak out about it.

JavaScript must be enabled to show this video.

Kevin said: “I think it’s important to really start talking about it and to smash the secrecy around it. It’s a crime that depends on secrecy to allow the person to get away with it and to live their life for 50 years having got away with it.”

Superintendent Ed Yaxley, lead for Rape and Serious Sexual Offences, said:

“Speaking out about their experiences is incredibly powerful; in doing this, Kevin and Liz will be helping countless others to cope with their own experiences. Whether they choose to report it or not, they will know they are not alone.

“We want people to know that no matter when your abuse happened, if you do report it to us, you will be believed and supported. We are committed to doing whatever we can to achieve the best outcome, whether that’s carrying out an investigation, or signposting to safeguarding and support services to help recover and live with the trauma they have endured.”

Through sharing their own personal experiences of what it was like to disclose their abuse and the impact that this has had on them, Kevin and Liz are showing other survivors that they are not alone, and that there is hope.

It is never too late to report an offence. If you’ve been a victim of sexual abuse, recent or non-recent, you don’t even have to speak to the police. Find out more about what support is available to you at the ‘When you are ready’ website here: When You Are Ready