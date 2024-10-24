Last week was National Hate Crime Awareness Week (12-19 October) and our neighbourhood policing teams were busy engaging with our communities and working with partner agencies across Avon and Somerset.

Throughout the week, the focus of this activity was to raise awareness for what a hate crime is, how to report it, and how we support victims by working with partners such as Stand Against Racism & Inequality (SARI) and The Diversity Trust.

A hate crime is when someone commits a crime against you because of who you are, or who they perceive you to be because of your race, religion, disability, sexual orientation, or gender.

Highlights from the week

The week began with the raising of the National Hate Crime Awareness Week flag at College Green in Bristol, organised by Bristol Hate Crime & Discrimination Service and Bristol City Council

This was followed by the raising of the flag at Police and Fire headquarters together with Avon Fire & Rescue Service.

The Radstock Neighbourhood Policing Team visited Swallow in Westfield, a charity supporting teenagers and adults with learning disabilities.

In Bath, the neighbourhood team hosted a free wheelchair basketball tasters session for the third year running. They were joined by SARI, Victim Support, Bath Frame Running Club, Nova Sports Coaching and Bath Romans Wheelchair Basketball Club.

The Hartcliffe Neighbourhood Policing Team had a busy week that included visits to the HCYP, Hartcliffe Club for Young People.

In South Somerset, officers visited the Elroi Manor Care Home with SARI and the Balsam Centre with 2BU and The Diversity Trust.

To report a hate crime, please visit www.avonandsomerset.police.uk/report/hate-crime or call 101. Always dial 999 in an emergency.

If you don’t feel comfortable reporting to the police, you can contact Stand Against Racism and Inequality (SARI) via their website here: www.sariweb.org.uk

You can also report 100% anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

The South Somerset Neighbourhood Policing Team visiting the Balsam Centre in Wincanton

The Yate Neighbourhood team at Tesco Extra with SARI and the Violence Reduction Partnership

At Yeovil Hospital with SARI

Nailsea High Street