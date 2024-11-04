Appeal after teenagers followed in Combe Down

Officers are appealing for witnesses to come forward after children were followed in Combe Down, near Bath, last month.

At approximately 4.15pm on Thursday 17 October, three teenagers were followed in North Road, Tyning Road and Church Road by a group of men dressed all in black and wearing balaclavas and blue surgical gloves.

Although no one came to any physical harm, an investigation is underway and officers are encouraging anyone with any knowledge of what happened to come forward.

Neighbourhood Inspector Jon Nash said: “We fully recognise the concern this incident has caused and we continue to work to identify the offenders. “Footage of the incident has been reviewed and extra patrols have been carried out in the area since this happened and we would encourage anyone who has any information to come forward.”

If you have any information which could help the investigation, please contact us.