Appeal following sexual assault in Bristol

We are appealing for the public’s help to identify someone officers are keen to speak to following a sexual assault.

They are described as a Black man, aged between 30-40 years old, of average build, and approximately 5ft 8ins tall.

He is shown wearing a light grey puffed jacket with his hood up, dark trousers and black shoes.

On 10 September at around 3.30am, the victim was sat along on Union Street when she was approached by an unknown man. The pair walked up Union Street towards Castle Park.

The victim was then sexually assaulted by the suspect.

Officer in the case, PC Aroosa Saif, said: “We understand this must be an incredibly distressing and alarming incident and I would like to commend the victim in having the courage to come forward and report this incident to us. “We would like to assure the public we are doing our upmost to investigate this incident and bring those responsible to justice. “We appreciate the image is not the clearest, but we are hoping someone recognises the individual or the clothes they are wearing. We believe the person pictured may have information about the incident which can aid our enquiries.”

If you have any information about the incident which could help our enquiries, or you recognise the person pictured, please call us.