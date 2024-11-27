Appeal for witnesses after farming equipment recovered near Bruton

We are appealing for witnesses after a farm equipment was stolen near Bruton.

Sometime between 10pm on Saturday 2 November and 11am on Sunday 3 November, a green and yellow John Deere tractor, and Ifor Williams triple-axle trailer and a green Land Rover were stolen from two properties in Cole and Hadspen.

The tractor, land rover and trailer were recovered by police in Hadspen on Sunday 3 November. They have since been returned to their rightful owners.

Officer in the case, PC Thomas Bidwell, said: “We have recently recovered a number of vehicles, agricultural and plant machinery and investigations are underway to identify those responsible.

“In rural areas, we need the support of communities to proactively report suspicious incidents or behaviours. Information like this will help us to develop an intelligence picture and to target our resources where they are most required.

“If you were in the area and witnesses anything suspicious, please contact us on 101 and quote reference 5224290466.”