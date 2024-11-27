Appeal for witnesses following assault – Radstock

We are appealing for witnesses to an assault in Radstock earlier this month.

At around 7pm on Saturday 9 November, an incident took place at a social club in Kilmerston Road.

The suspect was asked to stop swearing by the victim as there were children present.

The suspect then slapped the victim and assaulted two children. Thankfully, no one was seriously hurt in the incident.

The suspect is described as white, of slim build, in her mid-twenties, between 5ft 6ins and 5ft 7ins, with blonde hair. She was wearing jeans and a black coat.

If you witnessed the incident, or have any other information, please call us.