Arrest made in 1967 murder investigation
Officers re-investigating the 1967 murder of Louisa Dunne in Bristol have made an arrest.
This morning (Tuesday 19 November), a 92-year-old man from the Ipswich area of Suffolk was arrested by officers from Avon and Somerset Police on suspicion of murder and rape, and he’s been taken into custody for questioning.
The arrest follows a significant development in the investigation which resulted from a review of the case, which began in 2023. The review included further forensic examination of items relating to this case.
Louisa, 75, known as Louise, was found dead in her home in Britannia Road, Easton, by a neighbour on Wednesday 28 June, 1967. The cause of her death was determined to be strangulation and asphyxiation. She had also been raped.
DI Dave Marchant said: “This is an extremely significant moment in an appalling and distressing case which has remained unsolved for almost six decades.
“We’ve identified and spoken to Louisa Dunne’s next of kin to update them on this development and specialist family liaison officers will now be supporting them – to keep them updated on the progress of our investigation but also to ensure they get access to any specialist support they may need.
“An arrest was made earlier today by officers from Avon and Somerset Police and there will be operational police activity in the Ipswich area as a result. We’d like to thank our colleagues in Suffolk Police for their ongoing help and support.
“We recognise this will also come as a shock to the community in Easton. While this tragic incident happened a long time ago, there will be people who remember what happened and may have had a connection with Louisa through family or friends. The Neighbourhood Policing Team are carrying out patrols of the area, so please speak to an officer if you have any worries or concerns.
“As this investigation is at a critical phase and to protect the integrity of any future criminal proceedings, we won’t be able to confirm the full details, but we are absolutely committed to continue carrying out a thorough investigation to try and bring Louisa’s relatives the answers they’ve waited a lifetime for.”