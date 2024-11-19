Arrest made in 1967 murder investigation

Officers re-investigating the 1967 murder of Louisa Dunne in Bristol have made an arrest.

This morning (Tuesday 19 November), a 92-year-old man from the Ipswich area of Suffolk was arrested by officers from Avon and Somerset Police on suspicion of murder and rape, and he’s been taken into custody for questioning.

The arrest follows a significant development in the investigation which resulted from a review of the case, which began in 2023. The review included further forensic examination of items relating to this case.

Louisa, 75, known as Louise, was found dead in her home in Britannia Road, Easton, by a neighbour on Wednesday 28 June, 1967. The cause of her death was determined to be strangulation and asphyxiation. She had also been raped.