Arrests and equipment seized after unlicensed music event in Bristol

Music equipment was seized and two people were arrested during the police response to an unlicensed music event in Bristol over the weekend.

Four officers were also assaulted, and a police vehicle was damaged, at the event in Willway Street, Bedminster.

We received our first report at 10.19pm on Saturday 16 November and officers were on scene in less than 20 minutes, with a crowd estimated at between 200 and 250 people having gathered.

By midnight, most people had left safely and the sound system had been switched off. However, a small group remained until 4am.

A 28-year-old woman and a 16-year-old boy were arrested on suspicion of assaulting an emergency worker. The woman has since been released on police bail and the boy was released under investigation.