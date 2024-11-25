Avon and Somerset Police engage with communities and young people in national knife crime week of action  

From 11 – 17 November, all 43 police forces across England and Wales came together for Operation Sceptre, a national effort to tackle knife crime and make our communities safer. This campaign, which runs twice a year, focuses on removing weapons from the streets, educating young people about the dangers of carrying knives, and building stronger relationships with the community to prevent future violence.

This week of action came at a crucial time for communities of Avon and Somerset, which saw a rise in knife-related tragedies at the start of this year. Over the last few weeks, two trials surrounding the murders of 16-year-old Darrian Williams, and 16-year-old Max Dixon and 15-year-old Mason Rist at the hands of those who carry knives and bladed weapons, have concluded. Many of those found guilty were just children themselves, with two teenage boys, both now aged 16, found guilty of killing Darrian due to be sentenced on 5 December.

Antony Snook, aged 45, has been handed two life sentences for murder, with a minimum of 38 years in prison for the death of Max and Mason, and Riley Tolliver, 18, along with three teenagers aged 15, 16, and 17, are due to be sentenced for two counts of murder each on 16 December.

These losses have left devastating impacts on families and communities, underlining the urgent need to address knife crime and protect young lives.

Throughout the week, police officers focused on key efforts to tackle knife-crime directly. Their actions included:

7 arrests for knife-possession offenses

71 knife sweeps in public open spaces, recovering 6 knives

347 knives surrendered across 22 surrender bins

46 community engagement events

57 school educational workshops and visits delivered

60 retail visits to check shops are following laws on selling knives

Earlier this year, to further address the root causes of knife violence, Avon and Somerset Police launched Operation Hardy, a team focused on identifying and supporting young people who may be at risk of becoming involved in violence or exploitation and disrupting those who seek to cause harm and drive violence. So far, this team has:

Reviewed approximately 175 incidents involving children

Attended over 85 child protection strategy meetings

Identified 14 potential exploiters of children

Engaged with over 60 children at-risk or involved in serious violence

Chief Inspector Mike Vass, who leads Avon and Somerset’s efforts to reduce knife crime, highlighted the importance of getting involved early in young people’s lives and working together with other agencies to have a lasting impact. “We can’t just arrest our way out of this issue,” he said. “To truly prevent serious violence from occurring, we need a multi-agency approach that includes education, local authorities, social care, and positive role models.” Operation Sceptre is not only about taking action but also about raising awareness and getting communities involved in solutions. “Education and awareness are two of the most powerful tools we have to prevent knife crime,” Chief Inspector Vass said. “By connecting with the public through these events, we’re not just responding to knife crime—we’re working to stop it before it starts. Knife crime impacts everyone, from young people carrying knives to families affected by robbery, drug crime, and violence.”

In addition to enforcement, new laws this year have made it illegal to own certain types of “zombie-style” knives and machetes. To keep these dangerous weapons off the streets, the Home Office ran a national campaign asking people to hand in any banned items. Avon and Somerset Police received over 1,000 knives and bladed items during this effort, ensuring they won’t end up in the wrong hands.

Across the region, there are also more than 20 weapon surrender bins available all year round, where anyone can anonymously and safely get rid of knives or weapons—no questions asked.

Knife Surrender bin on Stapleton Road, Bristol

Alongside this work to prevent serious violence in the first place, Avon and Somerset Police teamed up with HeartSafe UK and NHS England South West to launch the Avon and Somerset Bleed Kit Partnership, an initiative to roll out emergency bleed kits to communities across the region. This month, that initiative reached over 400 kits that are now installed and instantly accessible for members of the public to use in a life-threatening emergency involving a serious bleed.

Chief Inspector Vass added, “Preventing knife crime is a shared responsibility. The more we work together—police, families, schools, and communities—the better chance we have to protect our young people and make our streets safer for everyone.”