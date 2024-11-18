Boy remains in hospital after Lawrence Weston collision
A four-year-old boy remains in hospital in a life-threatening condition following a collision in the Lawrence Weston area of Bristol yesterday afternoon (18 November).
An 18-year-old man arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving and driving whilst unfit through drink or drugs remains in police custody.
It follows a collision on Long Cross, near its junction with Kings Weston Road, shortly before 2pm.
We were called at 1.51pm following a report that a BMW car had left the road and collided with the boy.
He was taken to hospital where he remains in a life-threatening condition. His family are being supported by specially trained officers.
It was also reported that the two occupants of the car had left the scene.
A man was arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving and driving whilst unfit through drink or drugs later that afternoon. He remains in police custody.
Officers are keen to speak to a woman who was described as white with blond hair. She was wearing a black puffer coat, blue jeans and light-coloured shoes.
Neighbourhood Inspector Serena Serjeant said: “This was a shocking collision and our thoughts remain with the young boy and his family at this time.
“Understandably, this incident has caused concern in the Lawrence Weston community and I’d like to assure everyone that a full and thorough investigation is already well underway.
“I would urge anyone who has any footage of the collision or any other information about it which could help, to contact us.”
If you can help, please call 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5224303111, or complete our online appeals form.
You can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their Anonymous Online Form.
No personal details are taken, information cannot be traced or recorded and you will not go to court or have to speak to police when contacting Crimestoppers.