Boy remains in hospital after Lawrence Weston collision

A four-year-old boy remains in hospital in a life-threatening condition following a collision in the Lawrence Weston area of Bristol yesterday afternoon (18 November).

An 18-year-old man arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving and driving whilst unfit through drink or drugs remains in police custody.

It follows a collision on Long Cross, near its junction with Kings Weston Road, shortly before 2pm.

We were called at 1.51pm following a report that a BMW car had left the road and collided with the boy.

He was taken to hospital where he remains in a life-threatening condition. His family are being supported by specially trained officers.

It was also reported that the two occupants of the car had left the scene.

A man was arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving and driving whilst unfit through drink or drugs later that afternoon. He remains in police custody.

Officers are keen to speak to a woman who was described as white with blond hair. She was wearing a black puffer coat, blue jeans and light-coloured shoes.