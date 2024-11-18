CCTV appeal after man assaulted in takeaway – Burnham-on-Sea

We want to identify the man in this CCTV image in connection with an assault in Burnham-on-Sea.​

A 53-year-old man was punched repeatedly during the incident in a takeaway on South Road, which happened at around 9.30pm on Saturday 28 September.​

The victim suffered concussion and is undergoing further medical assessments by eye specialists.​

The man in the image is described as white, in his thirties or forties, of muscular build, with short dark hair, and he was wearing a dark t-shirt with the letters ‘NY’ in white on the front, blue jeans and black trainers. He has a sleeve tattoo on his left arm.​

If you can help identify him, please contact us.