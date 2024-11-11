CCTV appeal after woman harassed on Bristol bus
Images have today been released by officers of a man they want to speak to in connection with the harassment of a woman in the Hotwells area of Bristol.
Just after 1.30pm on Friday 25 October, a man attempted to touch the leg of the victim, a woman aged in her 30s, and repeatedly tried to engage with her despite her refusing, while travelling on the X8 bus on Hotwells Road.
The incident has had a long-term impact on the victim’s mental health, although she suffered no physical injuries.
The man officers want to speak to is described as being of stocky build, of average height and as having short grey hair. He was wearing blue jeans and a leather jacket at the time.
If you recognise him or have any other information which could help our investigation, please contact us.
If you can help, please call 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5224283273, or complete our online appeals form.
You can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their Anonymous Online Form.
No personal details are taken, information cannot be traced or recorded and you will not go to court or have to speak to police when contacting Crimestoppers.