CCTV appeal after woman harassed on Bristol bus

Images have today been released by officers of a man they want to speak to in connection with the harassment of a woman in the Hotwells area of Bristol.

Just after 1.30pm on Friday 25 October, a man attempted to touch the leg of the victim, a woman aged in her 30s, and repeatedly tried to engage with her despite her refusing, while travelling on the X8 bus on Hotwells Road.

The incident has had a long-term impact on the victim’s mental health, although she suffered no physical injuries.

The man officers want to speak to is described as being of stocky build, of average height and as having short grey hair. He was wearing blue jeans and a leather jacket at the time.

If you recognise him or have any other information which could help our investigation, please contact us.