CCTV imaged released after Frome assault

Officers have released the image of a man they want to speak to after a man suffered a broken jaw in Frome.

The victim was punched in the face in Christchurch Street West at about 7pm on Friday 16 August.

He was treated in hospital and has since returned home to continue his recovery.

The man officers want to speak to is described as white, aged in his early 30s, of stocky build, about 5ft 8ins tall and as having a shaven head and black beard. He was wearing a white t-shirt at the time and has arm tattoos.

If you recognise him, please contact us.