Clevedon man remanded on drugs charges

A man from Clevedon has been remanded in custody, awaiting trial on drugs charges.

Ronald Burton, 36, of Elton Road in Clevedon, appeared at Taunton Magistrates Court on Wednesday 27 November, charged with possession with intent to supply Class A (Cocaine) and Class B (Cannabis) drugs.

Burton was remanded to appear at Bristol Crown Court on 6 January 2025.

The charges follow the execution of a warrant at a property in Yeolands Drive in Clevedon on Tuesday 26 November, during which an arrest was made and Class A and Class B drugs seized, along with mobile phones.

Your information is very important to help to target suspected drug dealers and tackle the associated crime and disorder which can blight our communities. You can report drug crime on our website or 100 per cent anonymously through the independent charity Crimestoppers’ online form or by calling them 0800 555 111. They never ask your name and can’t trace your call.