Four arrested as officers seize suspected stolen goods and drugs

Four men have been arrested on suspicion of handling stolen goods after a number of non-dwelling burglaries were reported to police.

An off-duty officer travelling home yesterday afternoon (Thursday 7 November) sighted vehicles in the Warmley area that had been linked to several burglaries in the Bath and North East Somerset and South Gloucestershire areas this week.

With assistance from the National Police Air Service helicopter, officers identified and arrested four suspects who sought to flee the scene on foot.

Controlled drugs, plus suspected stolen cigarettes, vapes and alcohol, were found and seized during a search of two vehicles and the arrested individuals.

Two men, aged 25 and 27, were arrested on suspicion of handling stolen goods, as well as possession with intent to supply drugs.

A 37-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of handling stolen goods and possession of a class A and class B drug.

And a fourth man, 33, was arrested on suspicion of handling stolen goods.

All four men remain in custody at this time and inquiries continue.

Anyone with information that could assist our investigation is asked to contact us online or on 101 quoting reference number 5224293931. Or contact Crimestoppers on its website or on 0800 555111 anonymously.