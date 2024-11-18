Investigation underway after woman assaulted in Bridgwater

We’re investigating an incident in which a woman was assaulted by three other women in Bridgwater.

The incident happened in an alleyway off Victoria Road at about 9.20am on Thursday 24 October.

The victim, a woman in her thirties, suffered a facial injury as a result.

The three offenders are described as white and in their thirties, with one driving a silver VW people carrier.

We’ve carried out CCTV and house-to-house enquiries in the area as part of our ongoing investigation.

Did you see this incident, or do you have any footage which could assist us?

If you can help, please contact us.