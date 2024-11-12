Lifesaving bleed kits installed across Bath in local collaboration

In an important step for community safety, Bath is now equipped with 28 potentially lifesaving bleed control kits, placed strategically around the city. This initiative is the result of a collaborative effort between Avon and Somerset Police, HeartSafe UK, Bath and North East Somerset Council, the Violence Reduction Partnership, the Police and Crime Commissioner, and Bath BID. Many of these kits are already installed and ready for public use in emergencies.

On average, it only takes about 4 minutes to lose a critical amount of blood after a serious injury. These bleed kits, designed for anyone to use – even those without medical training – could make all the difference in those moments before emergency services arrive.

Whether it’s a car accident, a sporting injury, or serious violence, these kits provide basic tools to help control heavy bleeding. They include easy-to-use items like trauma bandages, haemostatic dressings, and tourniquets. In an emergency, members of the public should always call 999 first, and can then be guided through how to help by the call handler.

To ensure the kits are easy to access, police officers worked with local authorities to place them in key locations. You’ll find them in areas with high footfall, near parks, sports clubs, and busy roads. Bath’s community partners have come together to make sure these lifesaving resources are available for everyone.

Business Manager, Nick Bishop, from Bath BID has been helping to secure locations for the funded bleed kits to be installed across the city, he said: I am pleased to support the installation of these extremely valuable and lifesaving bleed kits across Bath City Centre. Last year we provided bleed kit training to local businesses and security personnel to ensure they know how/are confident to use a bleed kit safely. With the installation of additional kits across the city centre, we are prepared in the event of an emergency.

You can check the exact locations of the kits online via the Bleed Kit Map.

The Avon and Somerset Bleed Kit Partnership, launched by Avon and Somerset Police, HeartSafe UK, and NHS England South West, has already placed over 400 bleed kits across the region. Bath’s contribution to this total is a vital step in keeping our city safe and giving residents the tools they need to help others in an emergency.

Police and Crime Commissioner Clare Moody highlighted the importance of this project: “I’m so pleased to see Bath come together to fund these vital provisions for their communities. In doing so, we’re not only raising awareness but giving people access to equipment that could save lives. My heartfelt thanks go to everyone who has contributed to this effort and to the businesses and groups who have agreed to host these kits for the benefit of the whole community.”

This week also marks the national policing week of action to tackle knife crime, which sees all 43 police forces across England and Wales work to raise awareness, educate and engage with communities around the topic of serious violence and knife crime.

Officers from the local Bath Neighbourhood Policing Team will be out and about in communities this week carrying out specific high-visibility patrols, conducting knife sweeps in local parks and open spaces, and engaging with local schools, communities and retailers on safety and the legal sale of knives.