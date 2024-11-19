Man admits causing Lawrence Weston collision

An 18-year-old man has pleaded guilty to causing the collision in Lawrence Weston on Sunday (17 November) which left a four-year-old boy in a critical condition in hospital.

James Doherty, of no fixed address, appeared at Bristol Magistrates’ Court earlier today having been charged last night (18 November).

He pleaded guilty to causing serious injury by dangerous driving and was remanded into custody for sentencing at Bristol Crown Court on Tuesday 17 December.

It follows the collision in Long Cross, near the junction with Kings Weston Road, which happened shortly before 2pm on Sunday. A car driven by Doherty left the road and collided with a four-year-old boy and a woman.

Immediately after the collision, Doherty fled the scene before he was arrested later on Sunday afternoon.

The four-year-old boy remains in hospital in a critical condition. His family continue to be supported by specially trained officers.

The woman, aged in her late teens, also sustained a leg injury which required hospital treatment. She has since been discharged to continue her recovery.

Serious Collision Investigator David Paniccia-Brown said: “Doherty’s driving was utterly reckless and has left a very young boy in hospital with incredibly serious injuries. “His decision to drive in the manner he did put lives at risk and his decision to run away immediately after the collision in an attempt to avoid the consequences of his actions, rather than try and help, were cowardly. “Our thoughts remain with the boy’s family who have been updated on this development and continue to be supported by specially trained officers. “I’d like to thank all the officers involved in ensuring we were able to quickly put a strong case before the court and ensure this conviction.”