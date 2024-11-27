Man appears in court for vehicle theft

A 32-year-old man has been charged as part of an ongoing investigation into a series of motor vehicle thefts.

Zach Cook, of no fixed address, appeared at Bristol Magistrates’ Court on Saturday 23 November with:

One count of taking a motor vehicle without consent

Three counts of theft from a motor vehicle

And one count each of driving while disqualified, without insurance, and otherwise in accordance with a licence.

The charges relate to a series of motor vehicle thefts in the Stockwood and Brislington areas of Bristol.

Cook was arrested on Friday 22 November and charged shortly after.

He was bailed to appear at Bristol Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday 21 January next year.