Man arrested after hundreds of cannabis plants found in Yeovil

Hundreds of cannabis plants have been seized from an address in Yeovil.

A 38-year-old man was arrested during a warrant carried out by Avon and Somerset Police, in a joint operation co-ordinated with Tarian, the Regional Organised Crime Unit for southern Wales.

Officers attended the address, in Middle Street, shortly before 8.30am this morning (Monday 4 November).

More than 200 cannabis plants were found within a disused commercial unit by officers upon entering the property. An electrician was called to the address to make the premises safe, and the plants seized.

A man was arrested on suspicion of cultivation of a class B drug. He remains in custody.