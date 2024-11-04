Man arrested after hundreds of cannabis plants found in Yeovil
Hundreds of cannabis plants have been seized from an address in Yeovil.
A 38-year-old man was arrested during a warrant carried out by Avon and Somerset Police, in a joint operation co-ordinated with Tarian, the Regional Organised Crime Unit for southern Wales.
Officers attended the address, in Middle Street, shortly before 8.30am this morning (Monday 4 November).
More than 200 cannabis plants were found within a disused commercial unit by officers upon entering the property. An electrician was called to the address to make the premises safe, and the plants seized.
A man was arrested on suspicion of cultivation of a class B drug. He remains in custody.
Sergeant Joshua Rutter, of the Yeovil Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: “We’ve worked closely with counterparts in South Wales to use information we’ve managed to establish to carry out a warrant today, which has led to an arrest being made.
“Drug cultivation and supply causes a huge amount of misery to communities and we will always seek to identify perpetrators and look to take proactive action to bring their criminality to an end.
“We are always hugely grateful to members of the public who provide information relating to suspected illegal drug activity. If you suspect someone is using, dealing or producing drugs, then please report it to us on 101 or online www.avonandsomerset.police.uk/report/drug-dealing-and-use.”