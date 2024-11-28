Man charged following stabbing in Bath

An 18-year-old man has appeared in court following a stabbing in Bath at the weekend.

Harley Morgan, of Blagdon Park, Whiteway, was charged with attempted murder and being in possession of a bladed article in a public place. He appeared at Bristol Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday 26 November.

The charges relate to an incident which occurred in Terrace Walk, Bath, on Sunday 24 November at around 3am.

A man was taken to hospital with serious injuries which were believed to be life changing. He remains in hospital in stable condition.

Morgan was remanded into custody following the hearing and will next appear at Bristol Crown Court on Monday 6 January.

One person, a 19-year-old man, was arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender. He has been released on bail pending further enquiries.