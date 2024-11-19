Man dies following collision on the A370

Sadly, a man in his twenties has died following a collision on the A370 at Flax Bourton on Wednesday 6 November.

He was the driver of a black BMW 5 series which was in collision with a tree after failing to stop for a marked police vehicle.

The man’s next of kin continue to be supported by a specially trained family liaison officer following his death in the early hours of Friday 15 November. They ask for their privacy to be respected. The family have our deepest sympathy in their loss.

A passenger in the vehicle went to hospital as a precaution.

A referral was made to the Independent Office for Police Conduct at the time.

Enquiries continue and officers appeal for anyone with dashcam of other footage or information which could help the investigation to come forward.