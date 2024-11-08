Man pleads guilty to Easton drugs offences

A 26-year-old man will be sentenced next month after admitting to drugs offences and possession of a knife in the Easton area of Bristol.

Ismail Ismail, of no fixed address, was arrested in Stapleton Road on Monday (4 November) by patrolling officers.

They seized 176 wraps of Class A drugs (heroin and crack cocaine), a Sur-Ron bike and more than £1,000 in cash.

He was subsequently charged with multiple offences:

Breaching a Criminal Behaviour Order.

Possession with intent to supply heroin.

Possession with intent to supply crack cocaine.

Possession of a bladed article.

He appeared at Bristol Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday 6 November where he pleaded guilty to each offence and was remanded into custody for sentencing on Thursday 5 December at Bristol Crown Court.

Neighbourhood Inspector Tom Tooth said: “Ismail’s offending was spotted by officers out on patrol and he was very quickly arrested, charged and brought before the court. “Drugs, such as heroin and crack cocaine, can devastate communities and their impact is most keenly felt by the most vulnerable in society. “We are committed to tackling the supply of drugs and would urge anyone who has any concerns – or who notices and suspicious behaviour – to contact us so that we can take action.”

You can report information to us by calling 101 or by visiting: https://www.avonandsomerset.police.uk/report/drug-dealing-and-use/