Man remanded after pleading guilty to murder at Hambrook address

A man has pleaded guilty to murdering his father in South Gloucestershire.

Gary Moore, 65, killed Robert Moore, better known as Bob, at a residential address in Mill Lane, Hambrook, on Saturday 22 June.

Moore, who lived at the same address, was arrested that morning by officers and subsequently charged with the 93-year-old’s murder.

He pleaded guilty at a hearing at Bristol Crown Court today (Friday 1 November).

Moore has been remanded in custody and will be sentenced on Friday 29 November.

Our thoughts remain with the victim’s family, who we continue to provide support to.