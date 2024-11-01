Man remanded after pleading guilty to murder at Hambrook address
A man has pleaded guilty to murdering his father in South Gloucestershire.
Gary Moore, 65, killed Robert Moore, better known as Bob, at a residential address in Mill Lane, Hambrook, on Saturday 22 June.
Moore, who lived at the same address, was arrested that morning by officers and subsequently charged with the 93-year-old’s murder.
He pleaded guilty at a hearing at Bristol Crown Court today (Friday 1 November).
Moore has been remanded in custody and will be sentenced on Friday 29 November.
Our thoughts remain with the victim’s family, who we continue to provide support to.