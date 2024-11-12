New police station in Minehead now open 

Avon and Somerset Police opened the doors to its new police station in Minehead on Tuesday 12 November. After purchasing the site earlier in the year from Somerset Council, work began to refurbish and repurpose the former Seahorse Centre on Stephenson Road in May, which has now been completed.

The station is the new home of the Minehead enquiry office and Neighbourhood Policing Team. There are also touchdown desks for response officers to work from.

The team has moved from the former premises at Townsend Road, which was oversized, in need of extensive refurbishment and no longer met the needs of modern policing. In contrast, the new station will be much more efficient and sustainable to run.

Neighbourhood Chief Inspector Rebecca Wells-Cole, said: “This is a move that we have been working towards in Minehead for a long time and I am so pleased to say that we are there now.

“Policing has changed immensely since Townsend Road first became a station in the 1930s. The way our teams work and the technology we use means that this new facility is much better suited to our needs. I hope that this move also shows that we are committed to protecting and serving the community of Minehead for many years to come.”

Police and Crime Commissioner Clare Moody, said: “This new station reflects what people have told me they want, a visible and accessible police presence right in their town. Having local officers nearby clearly offers a real sense of safety and reassurance. By providing this modern space, we’re enabling the police to stay closely connected with Minehead residents, which is essential for building trust and confidence. I’m grateful for the collaboration with council services that this will make possible, and I know it will strengthen the partnership between the community and their local police team.”

The enquiry office will be open Monday-Friday 10:00-13:30 and 14:15-18:00. To check the latest opening times and for more information, please visit www.avonandsomerset.police.uk/contact/police-stations/minehead-police-station

Part of the building will be leased back to Somerset Council, with work on this section expected to be completed in the coming weeks. This space will be occupied by the Somerset Health & Care Academy as a satellite training centre which aims to improve access to skills and training for health and social care staff, enhancing the quality of care provided to Somerset residents, this is Funded by the UK Government.