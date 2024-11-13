Police officer convicted of coercive and controlling behaviour offences following trial

A police officer has been convicted of several offences following a five-week trial at Gloucester Crown Court.

PC Mitchell Curtis, 34, was found guilty by jurors of two counts of controlling and coercive behaviour, intentional suffocation and criminal damage.

He was released on bail and will be sentenced on a date to be confirmed.

The offences occurred in South Gloucestershire and were committed while Curtis was off-duty.

The jury were told Curtis had been physically, emotionally and verbally abusive towards the victim over an 18-month period.

The victim reported what had happened to police in October 2022. Curtis was arrested the same day and suspended while a criminal investigation was carried out.

Our Professional Standards Department has carried out a parallel investigation into Curtis. Due to the seriousness of his offences, the criminal trial has taken primacy, and misconduct proceedings will now follow.