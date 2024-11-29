The power of early intervention in tackling youth violence 

Knife crime and youth violence has impacted on a number of families and communities in Avon and Somerset following a series of tragic incidents.

In our latest article, Detective Superintendent Larisa Hunt dives into the power of early intervention, showcasing how trauma-informed, child-centred approaches can disrupt cycles of violence. By addressing root causes and building resilience, we’re helping young people make safer choices and creating stronger, safer communities.

Knife crime and serious violence, by its very nature, too often only comes to public attention when lives have been lost and communities are left shattered. This has been especially true over the past few years in Avon and Somerset, as families and communities have mourned the loss of young lives like 16-year-old Mikey Roynon, 16-year-old Max Dixon, 15-year-old Mason Rist, 16-year-old Darrian Williams and 16-year-old Charley Bates.

These young boys had their whole lives ahead of them, senselessly taken by other children and young people who carried knives. In the wake of these tragedies, a vital question echoes across communities: Why are children carrying knives and engaging in violence?

The answer is complex, rooted in social and environmental issues like poverty, systemic inequality, childhood trauma and child exploitation. Research shows that adverse childhood experiences (ACEs), such as exposure to violence, can disrupt brain development which children may manage by displaying fight, flight, freeze, flop and friend responses which are survival-driven behaviours. Many of these young people are displaying trauma symptoms, not engaging in mindless aggression. They are often driven by fear and a need for safety or belonging.

As the police, our role goes beyond simply responding to incidents. It is our responsibility to work actively towards prevention, to reduce the conditions that lead to violence, and to ensure our communities not only feel safer, but are safer.

A trauma-informed approach to serious youth violence

In Avon and Somerset, the Early Intervention Team (EIT) recognises that criminalising young people only perpetuates cycles of trauma. Rather than simply reacting to incidents, EIT focuses on early intervention, building resilience, and fostering trust in the community. By prioritising each young person’s potential and addressing their underlying needs, we aim to provide a safe, supportive environment—one that offers positive alternatives to violence.

Traditional punitive measures like arrests and custodial sentences, while sometimes necessary, can isolate young people and often lead to reoffending. In contrast, non-criminalisation focuses on early guidance and access to support, offering routes out of violence without creating criminal records. A trauma-informed approach aims to understand the “what’s happened?” behind violent behaviour, creating spaces where young people feel safe, understood, and supported. Shifting from judgment to understanding helps dismantle the barriers that often lead to defensiveness or aggression.

What early intervention looks like

Effectively addressing youth violence requires collaboration among police, social services, schools, health and communities. In Avon and Somerset, the EIT works with the Violence Reduction Partnership (VRP) to adopt trauma-informed approaches and share data to identify at-risk children, including those vulnerable to criminal exploitation. Engagement officers become familiar, supportive figures in these young people’s lives, building trust through regular interactions.

By focusing on strengths and offering constructive alternatives like mentorship and skills workshops, we can help young people build resilience and self-esteem. EIT officers attend child protection meetings, coordinate safety plans with social care, and collaborate with Youth Justice Services to provide restorative justice options, addressing the root causes of behaviour while teaching accountability.

EIT officers also seek to understand the harms to the child. They help them with any risk they face in their community by hearing what this is and seeking disruption opportunities. If exploiters are identified, they look at investigative and civil options to stop this harm and protect the child.

Breaking the cycle of fear and violence

Keeping children in education is key, as this can prevent them from being exploited by adults. Most young people don’t carry knives, but those who do are scared. Addressing the fear that drives this behaviour is one way of reducing harm, but we must also crack down on the the criminals who exploit children. This requires a compassionate, multi-agency approach that recognises the impact of trauma and the potential for positive change, coupled with robust police enforcement against organised criminal gangs. Understanding that young people involved in violence may be responding to pain or fear can shift the narrative, creating pathways for healing and resilience.

By embracing this approach, we can empower young people to make safer choices, benefiting not only themselves but the entire community. The cost of inaction is too high—every life lost to violence is a loss for a healthier, safer community.