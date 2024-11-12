Update following M5 fatal collision

A mandatory referral has been made to the Independent Office for Police Conduct following the death of a teenage girl on the M5 overnight (11-12 November).

We can confirm the 17-year-old was being transported in a police vehicle shortly before the fatal collision.

The officers stopped the vehicle while heading northbound between junctions 25 (Taunton) and 24 (Bridgwater).

The girl exited the stationary police vehicle, and she was subsequently tragically involved in a collision on the southbound carriageway involving another vehicle, shortly after 11pm.

The ambulance service were called and attended within a few minutes. The girl was sadly pronounced deceased at the scene.

Detective Chief Superintendent Rachel Shields said: “Our thoughts are first and foremost with the girl’s family.

“Overnight we have updated her next of kin regarding what has happened and we will ensure they are supported by specially-trained officers at what is an incredibly difficult time following the tragic loss of such a young life.”

The M5 was closed to enable emergency services to respond and investigative enquiries to be carried out. It has now been fully reopened.

We are grateful for the public’s patience while we have been responding to this incident.

Det Ch Supt Shields continued: “We believe it is important that we are as transparent as possible at this early stage about the tragic circumstances.

“A critical incident was declared and our Professional Standards Department notified overnight. A mandatory referral has been made to the IOPC.

“The IOPC has decided to take on the investigation independently, and we welcome the oversight it will give.

“We recognise this incident has had a significant effect on the devastated officers, plus members of the public, who witnessed what happened, as well as other officers and staff involved in our response. We will ensure staff are able to access any welfare support they may benefit from following this tragedy.”