We’re asking people to look out for and beware of fraudulent text messages circulating in our region, telling them to pay a fictitious parking fine or sign up to claim a new living allowance.

Whilst both can look realistic these are examples of ‘phishing’ when cyber criminals use fake messages to lure people to click on links within a scam email or text message or give away sensitive information.

Please don’t click any links and report the fraud.



In the case of the fraudulent parking penalty, a text encourages recipients to click on a link to pay, which takes them to a website that looks convincingly like an official government page. They are then asked for their email address, vehicle registration and card details to make a payment, usually £20.

Criminals are also playing on the cost-of-living crisis, sending texts that claim a new living allowance will be paid out, which will replace the winter fuel allowance. Recipients are asked to update their details to claim the allowance – but the message is not genuine.

“If you receive text messages like these, it’s important not to click on the link, as criminals can steal your personal and financial data to commit identity fraud and take your money,” explains Fraud Protect Officer Claire Bounds. “Even clicking the link and not entering any information could result in malware and computer viruses being downloaded onto your device.

“We all too often see how criminals play on people’s vulnerabilities and use language designed to manipulate their intended victims and cause them to panic and act quickly, without taking time to stop and consider if the contact is legitimate.” Claire continues. “So we advise people to Take Five (minutes) and Tell Two (people), giving themselves time to think and discuss if this is genuine before taking action.

“If you become a victim of fraud, it’s important to report it. We can help – and by reporting you could protect many other people from being affected.”

Phishing texts can be forwarded to 7726. This enables the provider to investigate the origin of the text and act, if found to be malicious.



If you have been coerced into giving away money or information to dishonest people, report this to your bank immediately (call 159 to be automatically connected to their fraud service) and to police via Action Fraud on 0300 123 2040. Action Fraud is the national reporting centre for fraud and cybercrime and collects reports about fraud on behalf of the police in England, Wales, and Northern Ireland.