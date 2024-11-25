Witness appeal after fatal collision in Keynsham

We’re appealing for witnesses after a man died in a collision on the A4 Bath Road in Keynsham this morning (25 November).

Shortly before 8.30am, between the Hicks Gate and Broadmead roundabouts, a lorry and a motorcycle collided.

The motorcyclist, a 33-year-old man, suffered serious injuries. Sadly, despite the best efforts of paramedics, he died at the scene. Our thoughts are with his family and they are being supported by a specially trained officer.

The road was closed in both directions between the two roundabouts to allow collision investigators to examine the area but has since reopened.

If you witnessed the collision or have any dashcam footage, or information, which could help our investigation, please call 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5224310078.