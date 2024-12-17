Last week (25 November – 1 December), we joined colleagues across the country taking part in County Lines Intensification Week, targeting drug traffickers who often recruit children and vulnerable adults to supply drugs across the country.

County Lines refers to illegal drugs being transported from one area to another. The ‘County Line’ is the mobile phone line used to take the orders of drugs.

We worked alongside colleagues in Devon and Cornwall, Dorset, Gloucestershire and Wiltshire Police and the South West Regional Organised Crime Unit (SWROCU) to tackle criminals who bring drugs misery into the South West’s communities.

As well as carrying out warrants, investigations and patrols, officers visited addresses where residents are deemed to be at risk of ‘cuckooing’. Cuckooing is a form of criminal exploitation where vulnerable people are conned, coerced, controlled, or intimidated into sharing, providing, or offering up their accommodation to criminals (often drug dealers), who then use it as a base for their criminal activity

During the intensification week, we:

made 17 arrests – many of whom are suspected to be linked to County Lines. One arrest related to the carrying of a weapon. Five people have since been charged.

seized five drug lines

visited 18 addresses deemed to be at risk of cuckooing. Two properties were found to have been cuckooed

connected with and provided protection from exploitation to five people, three of whom are aged under 18

referred two cases to the National Referral Mechanism, which identifies potential victims of modern slavery and ensures they get appropriate support

carried out visible and plain clothes patrols in areas where drug dealing is suspected and on roads and rail networks, with the help of British Transport Police who police the railways

worked closely with taxi drivers, helping them to spot the signs of exploitation and know how to help get a child to a place of safety

In Central Bristol: Officers witnessed a drug deal taking place and followed the person to their home address, where a search under the Misuse of Drugs Act was carried out and cannabis found. Two arrests were made at the address, with further drugs, cash and mobile phones seized.

In North Bristol: Response officers in the Filton area followed a vehicle which was driving erratically and evasively. A search was conducted and snap bags containing suspected Class B drugs (cannabis) and a large amount of cash were seized. The driver was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply Class B drugs and possession of criminal property.

In North West Bristol: Officers attended an address in the Shirehampton area, following reports of a cannabis grow, and discovered more than 250 mature cannabis plants located throughout the property. A man was found hiding under the bed in an adjacent annexe. He was arrested and his phone seized. The suspect has been given police bail while investigations continue

In North Somerset: Officers conducted a warrant in Clevedon, where they seized suspected Class A and Class B drugs, along with mobile phones and drugs paraphernalia. A 36-year-old man was arrested and charged with possession with intent to supply Class A (cocaine) and Class B (cannabis). He is currently remanded in custody, awaiting trial.

In Bridgwater: Officers conducting an arrest attempt at an address were able to safeguard the occupant who had been cuckooed. Two people were arrested at the address on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of Class A drugs (heroin and crack cocaine) with drugs, drug paraphernalia and a mobile phone seized from the property.

Our Assistant Chief Constable Jon Cummins said: “At the heart of everything we do are the victims. We work continuously through engagement, education and training to prevent children, young people and vulnerable adults from being drawn into the county lines model. Where they are, we work to protect them from harm whilst relentlessly pursuing the criminals who exploit them, now sometimes through victimless prosecutions – which rely on evidence gathered rather than the testimony of those involved – to charge individuals with their crimes.

“County Lines drug dealing is widely linked to exploitation of children, young people and vulnerable adults, as well as increased levels of anti-social behaviour, violence and weapons-related crimes in our communities.

“We tackle drugs-related criminality every day of the year. Intensification weeks provide the opportunity to focus on partnership working with policing colleagues in our local area, across the wider region and throughout the country, sharing intelligence to disrupt and take down county lines.

“We are working to target the line holders, shut down the lines and arrest those who have been profiteering for drugs offences and, where appropriate, modern slavery offences. We are dedicated to bringing those responsible for violence and exploitation to justice.”

If you have knowledge or suspicions of drug crime and exploitation you can report:

online at www.avonandsomerset.police.uk/report

by calling 101

by contacting your local Neighbourhood Team, details of which can be found at www.avonandsomerset.police.uk/your-area/

Information can also be given anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.

Always call 999 if someone is in immediate danger or a crime is in progress.