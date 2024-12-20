Appeal after entry forced to Bridgwater home

Officers are appealing for witnesses after a man was seen trying to force entry to a house in Bridgwater on Thursday 12 December.

At about 6.30pm a man was seen trying to enter the property in Old Taunton Road through a rear window before he was disturbed and left the area.

The man has been described as being of mixed heritage, speaking with a British accent, about 6ft 3ins tall with facial hair, dark clothing and black trainers with white soles.

CCTV and house to house enquiries have been carried out in the area and officers are urging any witnesses to come forward.

If you have any information that could help their investigation, please contact us.