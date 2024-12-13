Appeal after fatal collision in Avonmouth
A man has died after a collision in Avonmouth yesterday morning (12 December).
Emergency services were called just after 7am to a collision between a Volkswagen Polo car and a motorbike on Kings Weston Lane. The rider of the motorbike sadly died at the scene.
He has not yet been formally identified, but he is believed to be a man aged in his 30s. His next of kin have been informed and they are being supported by a specially trained officer. Our thoughts are with them.
The road was closed between its junctions with St Andrew’s Road and Merebank Road to allow investigative enquiries to be carried out. It reopened shortly before 1.30pm.
If you witnessed the collision – or have any dashcam or CCTV footage of it – and have not yet spoken to an officer, please contact us.
If you can help, please call 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5224325502, or complete our online appeals form.
You can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their Anonymous Online Form.
No personal details are taken, information cannot be traced or recorded and you will not go to court or have to speak to police when contacting Crimestoppers.