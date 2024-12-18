Arrests after assaults on cyclists

We’ve arrested three teenage boys as part of our ongoing investigations into a series of assaults on cyclists in Bristol earlier this month.

Detectives have now identified 13 incidents involving two or three riders on one moped pushing or trying to push cyclists off their bikes.

Thankfully most people escaped with bruises and grazes, but one man has reported a broken collar bone and a woman has fractures to her fingers.

There has also been one report of a woman being sexually assaulted by the riders of a moped in Netham Park.

These incidents all happened between Tuesday 3 December and Saturday 7 December, with none reported since then. Seven were on Feeder Road and the rest across south Bristol.

Two boys aged 16 and 14 were arrested last week and are on police bail while the investigation continues. A 15-year-old boy arrested earlier this week is also on police bail.