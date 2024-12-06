Avon and Somerset Police launches Bluetooth locating safety devices to boost award-winning Dementia Safeguarding Scheme 

Avon and Somerset Police has announced the launch of a new Bluetooth locating Tile device as part of its acclaimed Dementia Safeguarding Scheme, which has provided protection for more than 1,600 people living with dementia.

This latest addition, supported by Life360, offers a discreet layer of safeguarding, enhancing the scheme’s ability for family members and carers to locate vulnerable individuals quickly and accurately.

The Tile trackers enable location finding by leveraging Life360’s global network of over 76 million smartphones, creating a ‘network effect’ that helps pinpoint the wearer’s location in the event they go missing. Most importantly, the tile device location remains private and only visible to authorised family or carers.

The Tile also incorporates QR code functionality. When the QR code on the back of the device is scanned, it allows the next of kin or carer to be contacted directly via phone or text. Contact details are securely added during the device registration process in the Tile app, enabling fast connection if the wearer requires help.

Apart from the initial set-up, the device requires no maintenance, and the battery lasts for up to 3 years without any charge.

The Dementia Safeguarding Scheme was founded by Inspector Stuart King in 2015, following a rise in missing person incidents involving people living with dementia.

The scheme utilises the Herbert Protocol, which allows carers and families to upload vital information about their loved ones via the Avon and Somerset Police website. This information can be accessed instantly by police if a missing person search is required, significantly reducing the time spent locating them and helping to prevent potential harm.

Inspector Stuart King commented, “The introduction of Bluetooth-enabled devices from Life360 and Tile is a significant step forward in safeguarding those living with dementia. These discreet and user-friendly devices not only offer reassurance to families but can be a critical tool in emergency situations, enabling quick response and timely assistance. We are grateful to all the partners who support this scheme and the generous donations that continue to make it possible.”

Since its inception, the Dementia Safeguarding Scheme has issued thousands of Near-Field Communication (NFC) assistance wristbands and tags, funded by donations from organisations such as Bristol Water, Wessex Water and charity Bristol Dementia Action Alliance. These NFC devices store vital information about the wearer that can be retrieved by emergency responders or members of the public using a smartphone. GPS devices are also now provided to people identified as being high-risk of future missing incident.

All of the devices offered under the scheme are available free of charge to those living with dementia across Avon and Somerset.

In recognition of its innovative approach and impactful results, the Dementia Safeguarding Scheme has received numerous national and international awards in recent years. These include awards from the Alzheimer’s society and the RFID technology industry. The scheme has also been independently academically assessed by Professor of Dementia Research, Michael Hornberger, who found that the scheme had reduced missing incidents by over 80% for registered individuals.

Inspector King has assisted many other Police forces, as well as charities and councils across the UK to adopt the Dementia Safeguarding Scheme, ensuring a nationally consistent design and approach.

To register a loved one in the Dementia Safeguarding Scheme or to find out more, visit Dementia Safeguarding Scheme (Herbert Protocol) | Avon and Somerset Police

People who are already registered for the Dementia Safeguarding Scheme will be contacted with information about how to claim a Tile device.