CCTV appeal after Bedminster assault
Detectives investigating the disorder in Bristol in August are renewing their appeal for the public’s help to identify a man they want to speak to.
At about 9pm on Saturday 3 August, a man entered a shop in St Johns Lane in the Bedminster area of the city and hit another man over the head with a glass bottle, causing a significant laceration.
The man detectives want to speak to is described as being of mixed heritage and about 5ft 7ins tall. He was wearing a red t-shirt, grey North Face beanie, jeans and white trainers. He was also wearing a gold-coloured gum shield.
If you know who he is, please contact us.
If you can help, please call 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5224203091, or complete our online appeals form.
You can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their Anonymous Online Form.
