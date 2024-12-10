CCTV appeal after Bedminster assault

Detectives investigating the disorder in Bristol in August are renewing their appeal for the public’s help to identify a man they want to speak to.

At about 9pm on Saturday 3 August, a man entered a shop in St Johns Lane in the Bedminster area of the city and hit another man over the head with a glass bottle, causing a significant laceration.

The man detectives want to speak to is described as being of mixed heritage and about 5ft 7ins tall. He was wearing a red t-shirt, grey North Face beanie, jeans and white trainers. He was also wearing a gold-coloured gum shield.

If you know who he is, please contact us.