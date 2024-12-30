CCTV issued as enquiries continue into safe theft in Taunton

We’re releasing CCTV footage after a safe was stolen from a business in Taunton.

The business, in Priorswood, was broken into at about 8.30pm on Saturday 9 November.

A safe containing cash was stolen after being loaded into what’s believed to be a dark blue hatchback.

There are two men in the footage who we want to identify. One is wearing a balaclava, a hooded top, jogging bottoms, light coloured trainers and dark coloured gloves.

The second man is shorter than the first. He was also wearing a balaclava, a hooded top, dark coloured trainers, gloves and had a backpack with him.

If you have any information on these men, or on where the safe may be, please call us on 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5224296022.