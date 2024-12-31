CCTV issued as part of theft investigation

We are carrying out enquiries into a suspected theft offence in Taunton.

A woman was wearing a bracelet at The Perkin Warbeck pub, in East Street, on Thursday 5 December but lost it after it fell off her wrist. The jewellery item had been gifted to the victim for her birthday.

We believe it may have then picked up by a member of the public who failed to hand the item in.

CCTV enquiries have been carried out and we wish to identify the woman, pictured, as part of our enquiries.

We would ask the woman in the image, or anyone who recognises her, to please contact us online or on 101 quoting reference number 5224319828.